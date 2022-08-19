Austen Puts Olivia on Ice

Austen revealed to Leva and Naomie that he hung out with his former flame Ciara Miller following the group’s dog wedding. He claimed he “wasn’t mad” at Olivia, 30, for bringing a date to the puppy nuptials, but hinted that he wouldn’t have seen Ciara, 26, that night if Olivia was available to spend time with. “It was great to see Ciara. I’m glad it did happen, but it all stemmed from Olivia bringing a date,” he told Craig. “It bums me out for sure.”

The photographer, for her part, made it clear on the bus ride to the Frank Lloyd Wright house — and on the premises — that things had become strained between her and Austen after she brought a random man to the party one week prior.

“It’s awkward and we haven’t even left the parking lot,” she joked during a confessional. While the beermaker admitted to Olivia that he was “a little bit” jealous of her date for the wedding he mostly avoided her on the drive to their destination.

Olivia eventually learned of Austen’s night with Ciara from pals Naomie and Taylor, 27, and was seemingly thrown off by his actions. “How does have feelings about my date, who has zero history, yet hung out later that night with someone you do have history with?” she asked the girls after horseback riding. “That’s such the bulls–t of the situation. In your mind being retaliation that’s not OK.”

While Naomie tried to defend Austen, saying, “I think that’s how he and Madison [LeCroy] operated. Tit for tat,” Olivia explained that she just wants the North Carolina native “to be able to trust another person.” Bravo teased that Austen and Olivia will talk out their issues during the Thursday, August 25, episode. Olivia, for her part, exclusively told Us earlier this month that she is exclusively dating Austen despite their TV drama.