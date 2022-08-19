Kathryn Presses Pause Again With Chleb
Kathryn Dennis had a heart-to-heart with Chleb Ravenell before choosing not to meet up with their friends on the bus. “It’s kind of weird that we are going on a group trip. I feel like our relationship has taken a turn really fast and we didn’t even realize it,” she confessed. “I think the outside drama just created more tension.” After Chleb, 33, agreed with this then-girlfriend, 30, Kathryn explained that since they’d been “fight so much” they should take a break.
“I think it’s best for us to … be friends,” Chleb said before leaving her apartment. Kathryn later told the cameras, “I’m really regretting getting back together with Chleb. It was a weak move.” (Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2021 that the “Katching Up With Kathryn” podcast host and the former football player had called it quits for good.)Back to top