‘Southern Charm’ Recap: Naomie and Whitney’s ‘Fun’ Hookup Causes a Stir, Craig Calls Shep ‘Awful’ for Past Drama

By
Kathryn Presses Pause Again With Chleb Chleb Ravenell Instagram Southern Charm Recap
 Courtesy of Chleb Ravenell/Instagram
6
2 / 6
Kathryn Presses Pause Again With Chleb

Kathryn Dennis had a heart-to-heart with Chleb Ravenell before choosing not to meet up with their friends on the bus. “It’s kind of weird that we are going on a group trip. I feel like our relationship has taken a turn really fast and we didn’t even realize it,” she confessed. “I think the outside drama just created more tension.” After Chleb, 33, agreed with this then-girlfriend, 30, Kathryn explained that since they’d been “fight so much” they should take a break.

“I think it’s best for us to … be friends,” Chleb said before leaving her apartment. Kathryn later told the cameras, “I’m really regretting getting back together with Chleb. It was a weak move.” (Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2021 that the “Katching Up With Kathryn” podcast host and the former football player had called it quits for good.)

