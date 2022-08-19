Post-Pup Wedding Hookup
The morning after Naomie attended Patricia Altschul and Shep’s dogs’ nuptials, she confessed that she took Whitney home with her and they made out. “Were you always, like, attracted to Whitney? Did it just happen? Were you guys drunk?” Leva asked during a confessional after learning the news.
Austen, on the other hand, was confused by the hookup, asking Naomie, “Did he keep his glasses on?” The L’Abeye founder laughed and said, “No.” She later told both Leva and Austen that Whitney joked about how happy his mom, Patricia, would be about their fling.
"He was like, 'We need to breed.' He was like, 'Mom would love it,'" Naomie said before telling the two Bravo personalities not to "tell anyone" about the sleepover.