The Craig of It All

Amid his troubles with Whitney and Naomie’s hooking up, Craig picked a fight with Shep over their past friendship issues. “This is not about Craig and I’s relationship,” Shep told the cameras after Craig drugged up their old problems. “Craig’s anger is directed toward Naomie and Whitney being together.”

Craig claimed that Shep previously told him that his “sewing is stupid. Pillows are stupid.” While the Average Expectations author denied saying that, explaining, “I couldn’t give a f—k about your sewing,” Craig insisted that he removed himself “from the negativity in my life and you were part of that” earlier that year.

Shep went on to explained that his banter with Craig in the past was “little brother fun s—t,” but Craig wasn’t having it. “You can’t justify it like that. You were awful,” the Winter House star said. Leva and Naomie tried to get involved in the tift with Leva saying, “Shep you like to kind of poke people. It doesn’t land for him.” Shep did not like the comment, responding, “This is not a f—king kumbaya.”

Whitney, for her part, tried to ease the tension, but ultimately caused more problems. “Craig for years, obviously we’ve been f—king with you. We feel bad because you’re a bit vulnerable,” he said. Shep chimed in, ‘We didn’t realize how sensitive he was, basically. We didn’t.”

Craig freaked out again, saying, “Again, it’s putting it on me. That’s a dig. … They’re doing anything they can to justify their behavior. Sounds like a lot of jealousy and deflection.” Shep laughed, responding, “Jealousy? Not you Craig! Jealous of Craig are you f—king kidding me? What a laughable concept.”