The Secret’s Out!

During the group’s weekend away, Naomie and Whitney’s hookup quickly became common knowledge. “I’m still shocked. It’s kind of like finding out your cousins are hooking up,” Leva said during a confessional after Whitney gave Naomie her pick of accommodations.

Taylor saw the same special treatment for Naomie, telling Olivia, “I guess it looks like the cat’s out of the bag,” to which she asked, “Did they hook up?” Shep replied, “That’s the word on the street. I heard that from Austen.”

Austen later broke the news to Craig as the two enjoyed a drink together before dinner. “You don’t care who she’s hooking up with? Or what she’s doing?” he asked about Naomie, before dropping the bomb, “So, OK, she made out with Whitney.” Craig was stunned, replying, “What do you mean they made out? Just tell me. Just tell me what happened.” As the Pillow Talk author was processing the hookup, Whitney dropped by his room, revealing that he heard everything they had said about him.

“You guys are f—king idiots,” he told the men, to which Craig said, “So what’s going on with you and Naomie?” Whitney explained that it was “not a lie” that they stayed the night together, telling Austen, “It’s not a random hookup. It’s none of his f—king business. We don’t need to explain ourselves in any capacity.” Craig chimed in, “F—k you Whitney” before storming off.