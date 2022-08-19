Whitney Makes Waves
After eavesdropping on Craig and Austen, Whitney was fired up and went straight to Shep to dish on the drama. “I talked to frick and frack. Austen and Craig. I walk in and I hear them screaming my name,” the Washington, D.C. native, told Shep. “Craig is interrogating Austen about me and Naomie. He’s really super [aggravated]. He’s been a pain in the ass as always.”
When Craig and Austen came outside, Whitney decided to take the high road … sort of. “I’m so sorry to burst into your conversation. It was not intended,” he told the duo. “I apologize.”
The law school graduate claimed, "I could not care less about anything more in my life." He later said, "I don't understand her obsessed with you but whatever, it's your life." During a confessional interview, however, Craig explained he was hurt by what transpired. "Naomie can do whatever she wants. It's shady of Whitney," he told the cameras. "The bro code rules are complicated at times, I understand that, but it's still, you know, my ex-girlfriend. Like, what the f—k?"