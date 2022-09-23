Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

‘Southern Charm’ Recap: Shep Explodes on Austen Amid Taylor Drama, Venita Has Fallout With Naomie Over Craig Feud

By
Craig and Austen Get Real About Shep Relationship Southern Charm Recap
 Bravo; Shutterstock (2)
5
3 / 5
podcast

Craig and Austen Get Real About Shep’s Relationship

Austen woke up on day two of the group’s St. Simons trip and vented to Craig about what went down between him and Shep. “I know that I poked him,” Austen confessed. “I think he sees it spiraling out of his grasp so he’s holding on tighter.”

Craig responded, “Asking her to quit her job, that’s making you financially dependent on him. That’s a controlling thing.”

Austen then compared the situation to Britney Spears’ conservatorship in which the pop star was unable to make her own decisions for 13 years. “It’s like Britney Spears’ dad. You know, controlling her life, and you’re like, ‘Free Britney,’” Austen said, to which Craig replied, “Free Taylor!”

Back to top