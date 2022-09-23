Craig and Austen Get Real About Shep’s Relationship

Austen woke up on day two of the group’s St. Simons trip and vented to Craig about what went down between him and Shep. “I know that I poked him,” Austen confessed. “I think he sees it spiraling out of his grasp so he’s holding on tighter.”

Craig responded, “Asking her to quit her job, that’s making you financially dependent on him. That’s a controlling thing.”

Austen then compared the situation to Britney Spears’ conservatorship in which the pop star was unable to make her own decisions for 13 years. “It’s like Britney Spears’ dad. You know, controlling her life, and you’re like, ‘Free Britney,’” Austen said, to which Craig replied, “Free Taylor!”