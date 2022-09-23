Naomie and Craig Go at It Again

Following an awkward night one meal, Naomie and Craig fought for the second time while seated for dinner with their friends. After Craig invited everyone to his holiday Sewing Down South bash, Naomie asked what was the deal with his “mood difference” from one night to the next.

Craig revealed at the time that he was going to invite Austen’s ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy to the event as well, noting, “Forgiving people is the power.” That comment prompted Naomie to ask Craig to apologize for yelling at her the night before.

“I will work on being kinder, and I’m sorry,” Craig said. Naomie, however, claimed that she never told him how to act in a restaurant, which irked her ex-boyfriend. “Why are we having this talk? Why are you yelling?” he said, before noting that he should “never” yell at Naomie no matter what the argument.

When Venita tried to intervene, Craig decided that Naomie’s actions were not OK and told her she was no longer “welcomed” at his party. “I’m sorry [but] this is why I don’t hang out with you. Because this is not who I want to be,” the Pillow Talk author told the France native. “I don’t want to act like Shep and yell at f—king girls. I just want to go home.”