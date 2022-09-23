Shep Goes Off on Austen Amid Taylor Drama

“I’m sick of people attacking me.” Shep whispered to Taylor after chatting with Naomie and Whitney Sudler-Smith about his relationship issues. “I’ve never loved anybody more than you. This is insane. I don’t know what to do.”

Austen rolled his eyes upon hearing Sheps’ vow of love and proceeded to yell at him for constantly trying to control Taylor. “I can’t with these two whispering to each other. And Shep being like, ‘Taylor, listen to me. I love you.’ Shep, you’ve been an embarrassment too long,” Austen said. Shep yelled back that it was Austen who was the “biggest embarrassment” and called his pal “an asshole.”

The beermaker replied, “You text and call her 24/7 to control the situation. That’s all you f—king do.” The South Carolina native was confused by Austen’s comments, asking, “What are you upset about? Why are you thinking about me?” Austen replied with his own question, saying, “Why did you just scream at me?”

Shep claimed, “Because I’m not some f—king bad guy,” adding, “I don’t want to fight with you.” Austen eventually walked away from the kitchen but told the cameras how frustrated he was by Shep. “At this point, I feel like I’ve done enough trying to be their relationship counselor,” the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost explained. “Nothing I say seems to stick and trying to help the two of them is more trouble than it’s worth.”