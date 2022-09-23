Venita Butts Into Craig and Naomie’s Problems

“Can you just acknowledge that that bothered him?” Venita asked Naomie during dinner, when speaking about Craig’s outburst the night before. “I do think it might be helpful if we do just acknowledge his feelings right now.”

Naomie, however, didn’t appreciate Venita’s comments. “Venita, shut up,” she fired back. Once Craig left the table, the influencer tried to fix things with Naomie, saying, “I’m not saying what you said was wrong at the restaurant, but I was told to shut up so I couldn’t get anything out.”

The entrepreneur replied, “Venita, no. What you did was fake as f–k. You were taking Craig’s side.” Venita, who was visibly upset, said, “You also didn’t have to tell me to shut up though. Don’t talk to me like that. … I don’t talk to people who disrespect me.”

Naomie revealed that she was “so offended” by Venita’s remarks as the women had been friends for 10 years. After the group got back to their villa, Venita tried to explain herself, telling the crew, “I don’t want Naomie to think that I was taking Craig’s side, because I wasn’t. … I wasn’t trying to say that Naomie is wrong and Craig’s right. We needed to calm down at the table.”

Unfortunately, Naomie didn’t buy it, telling the cameras, “So much for loyalty” when speaking about the model.