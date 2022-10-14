Southern Charm’s Taylor Claims Ex Shep 'Uses' Girls, More Reunion Bombshells

Cancel OK
'Southern Charm' Reunion Recap: Taylor Ann Green Claims Ex Shep Rose 'Uses' Women, Naomie Sounds Off on Whitney Romance

Leva Breaks Down Her Drama With Craig

During the season 8 finale, which aired in September, Leva was thrown out of Craig’s winter holiday party after she started mingling with his business partners. Craig claimed that she was smack-talking him at his own event, while Leva alleged that he screamed out her unprovoked.

The pair cleared the air on part 2 of the reunion but didn’t fully make amends. “Leva made the party about herself. I’m still kind of confused as to why you came in and had a chip on your shoulder with me,” Craig said. “I still don’t know what provoked you?”

The Republic co-owner explained, “I was very f—king stressed out for multiple reasons. I was seeing my therapist every other day. I was like, ‘Woah, you went from zero to 100.’ I wasn’t like trying to come for you.”

Craig claimed he “wasn’t” poking at her when he didn’t give her a spot at his table for the party, but Leva felt like it was a “pile on.” The Delaware native confessed, “I wish I would’ve handled it better but it is what it is.” The duo, however, ended the reunion by hugging it out.

