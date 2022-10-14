Southern Charm’s Taylor Claims Ex Shep 'Uses' Girls, More Reunion Bombshells

Olivia Gets Real About Austen Romance

After Olivia confirmed during part 1 of the reunion that she and Austen were “not in a relationship,” he explained that they had dated after filming wrapped in 2021 but it just didn’t work out.

“We both talked and we’re like, ‘I don’t want to ever lose you in the capacity that we’ve seen our friends,’” Austen told Andy during the taping. “Or in the way like me and Madison don’t speak. She was like, ‘That would break my heart’ and it’s true. You can call me a coward … for not taking that leap but, like, that s—t terrifies me.”

Olivia, for her part, put the blame on the beermaker, claiming he was the one who wasn’t able to commit. “I was ready to be in the relationship, but it was him that, like, couldn’t figure it out,” she said.

Austen noted that when he was ready to be all-in, she hesitated which is why they were single during the September filming. “I was, like, really patient with him all these months while he was trying to figure out what he wanted and the one time I needed him to be patient with me, he wasn’t,” Olivia concluded. “He was like, ‘OK, well I tried and that’s that.’”