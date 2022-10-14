Southern Charm’s Taylor Claims Ex Shep 'Uses' Girls, More Reunion Bombshells

Venita Is on the Outs With the Girls

Following her first season as a full-time cast member, Venita, 28, found herself at odds with Madison, Leva and Naomie. The influencer allegedly threw Madison under the bus and talk s—t about her to Leva and the rest of the girls, which caused the Greenville, South Carolina, native to cut her out of her life. The altercation also caused issues with Leva.

Madison revealed during the October 6 episode that she and Venita were not friends at the moment, which the fashionista said was, “Not by my choosing.” The businesswoman doubled down on her comments during the October 13 episode, telling Venita, “I was your biggest fan. It was out of left field [what you said]. You sat there and literally talked s–t about me.”

During the second half of the season, Venita butted heads with Naomie after she defended Craig amid one of their many fights. The ladies revealed on part 2 of the reunion that they were OK after Venita apologized. Naomie, however, confessed: “It doesn’t mean that our friendship is exactly the same.”

Venita concluded that she planned to “try hard to fix it outside” with both Madison and Leva following respective tiffs.