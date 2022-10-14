Southern Charm’s Taylor Claims Ex Shep 'Uses' Girls, More Reunion Bombshells

What Led to Naomie and Whitney’s Hookup?

Shep revealed during part 2 of the special that Whitney told him that Naomie was the one who made the first move in their brief romance. Naomie didn’t deny it, instead she further explained what fans didn’t see between her and Whitney.

“Whitney and I there’s a little bit more there than you saw on the show. He lost his dad over the summer and that’s when he called me and that’s when we started talking more frequently,” she said. “So it was a very, like, slow build.”

The France native noted that she and Whitney were “friends” but no longer dating at the time of filming.