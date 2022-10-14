Southern Charm’s Taylor Claims Ex Shep 'Uses' Girls, More Reunion Bombshells

What Really Caused Taylor and Shep’s Split

Shep revealed during part 2 of the reunion that during his trip around the world with Taylor they began to fall apart. “We were a quarter of the way in,” he said of the timeline, explaining that after a five-star meal out in Italy, Taylor “started crying in bed after dinner.”

He recalled, “She said, ‘I don’t think we see the world in the same way.’” Taylor chimed in, saying that she was used to camping and staying in cheaper places, while Shep was all about going big and spending lots of money, which just added to how different they were.

“It was culture shock to me,” she told her fellow castmates. “He’s paying for everything. I don’t want that.” Once they got back to Charleston, things blew up after Shep was caught trying to kiss one of Leva’s employees at one of her bars.

The Average Expectations author told Andy that he didn’t remember the incident, but Craig saw it all happen when he came to take him home. “The lights were out when I walked in … in his eyes. I don’t think he knew what he was doing,” Craig explained, pointing out that he pulled Shep off of the girl before yelling at him.

When asked it that was the final straw, Taylor, replied, “Yeah.” While the exes were upset over rehashing all their drama, they ended by wishes each other well.