Terrified of Performing

“I’m sure, Victoria wouldn’t mind me saying, the Olympics was hard for her,” Sporty Spice revealed during a March 2019 “Out to Lunch” podcast appearance. “You know, she’s moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn’t have that love of performing, and in fact, it completely petrifies her. … She’s extremely busy and successful in what she’s doing. She has put her heart and soul into her business, and to step away from that, and not give it the time that she does at the moment would be difficult. But also, I’m sure if she felt passionate about being on stage and loved it, then she’d be there.”

The DWTS season 30 alum added: “We’re all very sensitive of that, and we completely understand. We’re all sad that Victoria won’t be joining us, but it’s all genuinely very supportive you know, obviously understand and support her.”