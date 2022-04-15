Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

Mel B (Scary Spice)
After going solo, the pop star competed on Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer, led her own reality show titled Mel B: It’s a Scary World, joined the America’s Got Talent judging panel and released her memoir Brutally Honest.
Mel B shares daughter Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, daughter Angel with ex Eddie Murphy and daughter Madison with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.
In 2022, the singer was honored with an MBE for her domestic violence charity work. She also became an ambassador for the Caribbean island Nevis, where her father is from.Back to top