Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

Mel B (Scary Spice)

After going solo, the pop star competed on Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer, led her own reality show titled Mel B: It’s a Scary World, joined the America’s Got Talent judging panel and released her memoir Brutally Honest.

Mel B shares daughter Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, daughter Angel with ex Eddie Murphy and daughter Madison with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

​In 2022, the singer was honored with an MBE for her domestic violence charity work. She also became an ambassador for the Caribbean island Nevis, where her father is from.