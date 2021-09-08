Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice)

Mel C had the bestselling solo album among the group and is one of the U.K.’s most successful female artists ever. She founded her own label, Red Girl Records, in 2004. She then made her acting debut in 2009 in the stage musical Blood Brothers. In September 2021, she was announced as part of the Dancing With the Stars season 30 cast.

Chisholm welcomed daughter Scarlet with ex Thomas Starr in February 2009. She has been dating boyfriend Joe Marshall since 2015.