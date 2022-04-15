Spice Girls: Where Are They Now?

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice)

The “A Mind of Its Own” songstress tried her hand at a solo music career before finding a new passion in the form of fashion design. She launched her celeb-favorite label, Victoria Beckham, in 2008 and her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in 2019.

Beckham married soccer star David Beckham in July 1999. The couple have four children together: sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

In April 2022, Victoria and David walked down the aisle once again — but this time, as Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz.