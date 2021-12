Are There Post-Credits Scenes?

Somehow, after nearly 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, there are still moviegoers who leave the theater as soon as the credits start rolling. Yes, there are post-credits scenes.

The first appears mid-credits after the animated credit section concludes, and the second appears at the very end when the black-and-white credits finish. No spoilers, but both clips include major characters who are not seen elsewhere in the film.