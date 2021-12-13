Filming Faux Pas

“I farted. Yeah, I farted on [Zendaya], unfortunately,” Holland revealed during a December 2021 interview with SiriusXM. “It’s tough, the suit’s tight. The harness squeezes it out.”

Batalon supported Holland’s claims, adding, “[The harness] squeezes your intestines.”

The costars explained that the incident happened while shooting a scene where they had to “swing” through the air, and it was hard to ignore when Holland let one rip. “It was very obvious,” Zendaya said. “I felt the rattle.”

The British actor noted: “No, I ‘fessed up. I immediately was like, ‘Ugh, sorry about that.’ That’s my bad.”