Everything We Know So Far About Spider Man No Way Home

Is Andrew Garfield Returning?

The Tick, Tick … Boom! star has denied any involvement in No Way Home since he was first asked in May and said his alleged cameo was “f–king hilarious.” That same month Garfield told Entertainment Tonight that he “closed the book” on reprising the role. “I haven’t need[ed] to think about it, so it’s not something that I really considered,” he said. “That’s my honest answer.”

Months later, Garfield admitted to Variety that he understood the excitement surrounding the movie and his possible connection to it. “You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f–king cool would it be if they did that?’” he told the magazine in September. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in.”

However, he told Jimmy Fallon in September that “if [Sony and Marvel] want to give me a call at this late, late stage in the game,” he would be onboard. “I’m sitting here in my tracksuit,” he joked.

Another sign Garfield may be telling the truth? In November, Holland told Total Film that the actors are not returning. “People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back,” he said. “But people are going to have to believe me at some point.”