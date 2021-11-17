New Trailer

The second trailer, released November 16, gives fans a better idea of what’s happening. After Doctor Strange and Peter’s spell to make everyone forget that he’s Spider-Man goes awry, villains from different universes start appearing. The Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and Sandman all visit, and Strange explains that they all die fighting Spider-Man in their respective worlds. “It’s their fate,” Strange says before apologizing to the webslinger.

“I can’t save everyone,” Spider-Man says.

The trailer also highlights Peter and MJ’s romance. Fans see a sweet kiss between the couple, but the video ends with her in a frightening freefall.