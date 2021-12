Paying Tribute

“I think, also, what [director] Jon Watts did really well, he called it the ‘Reimi cam’ and he would do these really quick smash push-ins on characters, which is something that Sam Reimi [who directed the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films] was quite famous for,” the Cherry star told Den of Geek in December 2021. “So, Jon definitely paid respect to the previous [three] movies.”