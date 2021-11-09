Everything We Know So Far About Spider Man No Way Home

The Cast

Holland returns in the titular role alongside his fellow Spider-Man staples including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and J.K. Simmons as Jonah Jameson, who made his film debut in 2002’s Spider-Man.

The movie will also include familiar faces reprising their previous superhero and supervillain roles including Cumberbatch and Molina. Willem Dafoe is rumored to be reprising his role as the Green Goblin, who appears in the November movie poster. Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, will also appear, according to The Hollywood Reporter.