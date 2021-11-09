Everything We Know So Far About Spider Man No Way Home

The Villains

The bad guys Spider-Man will have to beat in No Way Home seem to be the group better known as the Sinister Six. However, a November poster for the film only appears to tease four members of the squad: Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro and Green Goblin.

Fans will have to wait and see if the other villains who are part of the group — Mysterio, Vulture and Kraven the Hunter — make a cameo in the movie. No spoilers here, but let’s not forget that Mysterio appeared to have died in Spider-Man: Far From Home.