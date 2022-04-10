Jonathan Groff

The Mindhunter alum played lead Melchior in the original production before going on to land roles on One Life to Live, Boss, Frozen, The Normal Heart, Glee, Looking and The Matrix Resurrections. He returned to Broadway in 2015 in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton: An American Musical, playing King George. The Pennsylvania native had brief roles in 2022’s And Just Like That and Life & Beth.

Groff, who publicly came out in 2009, was previously linked to actors Gavin Creel and Zachary Quinto before moving on with New Zealand-based choreographer Corey Baker.