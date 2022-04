Lauren Pritchard

Pritchard portrayed Ilse during the original run. The Tennessee native, known professionally as Lolo, has released two full-length albums and more than 12 singles as a singer-songwriter. Pritchard was nominated for a Grammy Award for her work on Panic! At The Disco’s Death Of A Bachelor. She has also worked as the composer for feature films Songbird, A Simple Favor and I Give It A Year.

Pritchard married Colton Cobb in March 2020, with whom she shares son Xander.