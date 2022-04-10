Lea Michele

The New Jersey native, who played Wendla in Spring Awakening, got her start on Broadway before booking the role of Rachel Berry on FOX’s Glee. Following the show’s six-season run, she has since acted in New Year’s Eve, Scream Queens, The Mayor and Same Time, Next Christmas. As a recording artist, Michele has released four original albums, including a lullaby mix dedicated to her son.

Michele dated her Glee costar Cory Monteith until his death in July 2013. She eventually moved on with Zandy Reich, tying the knot in March 2019. The twosome welcomed their first child, son Ever, in August 2020.