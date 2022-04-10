Skylar Astin

Astin played spectacle-wearing Georg in the original Broadway production. He has since had roles in Pitch Perfect, Wreck-It Ralph, 21 & Over, Glee, Ground Floor, Pitch Perfect 2, Graves and Secret Society of Second Born Royals. The New York native later had starring roles on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He joined Grey’s Anatomy in March 2022 as a recurring guest.

Astin married his Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp in 2016 before their split three years later. He later moved on with Lisa Stelly before their September 2021 breakup.