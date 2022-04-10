Skylar Astin
Astin played spectacle-wearing Georg in the original Broadway production. He has since had roles in Pitch Perfect, Wreck-It Ralph, 21 & Over, Glee, Ground Floor, Pitch Perfect 2, Graves and Secret Society of Second Born Royals. The New York native later had starring roles on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. He joined Grey’s Anatomy in March 2022 as a recurring guest.
Astin married his Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp in 2016 before their split three years later. He later moved on with Lisa Stelly before their September 2021 breakup.Back to top