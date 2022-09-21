Alan Cumming

The U.K. native played villain Fegan Floop, reprising the role in Spy Kids 2 and Spy Kids 3-D. The Tony Award winner went on to star in films including Reefer Madness, Burlesque and The Tempest. From 2016 to 2021, he played Eli Gold on The Good Wife. His other TV credits include Web Therapy, Broad City and Schmigadoon! He’s also an accomplished author, having published two memoirs, a novel and two children’s books.

Cumming and illustrator Grant Shaffer tied the knot in 2012 after having a civil union ceremony five years earlier.