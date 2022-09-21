Alexa PenaVega

PenaVega (née Vega) played one of the film’s protagonists, iconic older sister Carmen Cortez. She later appeared in films including Sleepover and Repo! The Genetic Opera, reteaming with her Spy Kids director for Machete Kills in 2013. Her TV credits include Ruby & the Rockits and Nashville, and in 2015, she competed on Dancing With the Stars. From 2019 to 2022, she voiced Carlota in The Casagrandes. PenaVega also faithfully continued her work with the Spy Kids franchise, starring in all three of the sequels.

In 2014, the Mother’s Day star married Carlos Pena Jr., who took the last name PenaVega after their wedding. The duo have jointly appeared in several Hallmark movies, including Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead, Love in the Limelight and Love at Sea. The couple share three children: sons Ocean and Kingston and daughter Rio.