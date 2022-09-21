Antonio Banderas

The Interview With the Vampire actor starred as head of the family Gregorio Cortez. While this heartthrob is well known for starring in The Mask of Zorro, younger fans may recognize his voice work as Puss in Boots from the Shrek franchise. Banderas is a frequent collaborator of Robert’s, appearing in his films including Desperado, Four Rooms, Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Machete Kills. In 2020, he earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar‘s Pain and Glory.

Banderas shares daughter Stella with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, whom he divorced in 2015. He is also the stepfather of Dakota Johnson, whom Griffith shares with ex-husband Don Johnson.