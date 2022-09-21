Carla Gugino

Gugino played the mother of Carmen and Juni and Gregorio’s wife, Ingrid. The Spin City alum has since appeared in films including Night at the Museum, Watchmen, American Gangster and San Andreas, teaming up with the Spy Kids filmmaker again in 2005 for Sin City. On TV, she’s appeared in several Netflix horror projects, including The Haunting of Hill House, Gerald’s Game and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Sucker Punch actress has been in a relationship with Sebastián Gutiérrez since 1996.