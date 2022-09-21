Cheech Marin

The comedian appeared as Felix Gumm, an OSS agent who pretends to be Carmen and Juni’s uncle. After reprising the role in the first two Spy Kids sequels, Marin racked up film credits in Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Christmas With the Kranks, Machete, Coco and Cars 3. He’s also appeared in TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Lost, Jane the Virgin and Home Economics.

Marin shares one child with ex-wife Darlene Morley, whom he divorced in 1984. He and ex-wife Patti Held are also the parents of two children. In 2009, he married pianist Natasha Rubin.