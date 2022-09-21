Danny Trejo

The action star played Carmen and Juni’s real uncle Isador “Machete” Cortez. The character later became the subject of two of Robert’s films: 2010’s Machete and the 2013 sequel Machete Kills. His many film credits include The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, Bullets of Justice and Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The Breaking Bad alum has also appeared in episodes of Angie Tribeca, The Flash, Blue Bloods and What We Do in the Shadows.

The Desperado star shares son Danny with ex Diana Walton. He and ex Maeve Crommie are also the parents of son Gilbert and daughter Danielle.