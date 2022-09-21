Daryl Sabara

Sabara played the movie’s other protagonist, quintessential little brother Juni Cortez. He later landed several voice acting roles in shows including Ultimate Spider-Man, Ben 10 and Marvel’s Avengers Assemble. He also appeared in episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place, Weeds and Criminal Minds. In 2010, he reunited with some of the Spy Kids team — including Robert, Trejo and Marin — for the first Machete movie.

The John Carter actor married Meghan Trainor in 2018, and the pair welcomed son Riley in 2021.