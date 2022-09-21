George Clooney

The A-lister made a cameo appearance as Devlin, the leader of the OSS who later becomes president of the U.S. One year after Spy Kids, the ER alum made his directorial debut with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in which he played game show host Chuck Barris. After reprising the role of Devlin in Spy Kids 3-D, he appeared in films including Ocean’s Twelve, Michael Clayton, The American, Up in the Air, Gravity and many more. In 2006, he won an Oscar for his performance in Syriana. Clooney is set to reunite with friend and frequent costar Julia Roberts in 2022’s Ticket to Paradise.

The Golden Globe winner married lawyer Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) in 2014. The duo welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017.