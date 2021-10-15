7 Scary Movies To Watch If You Loved ‘Squid Game’

‘Circle’

This 2015 science fiction psychological horror thriller is about a process of elimination. In Cube and Squid Game fashion, captives suddenly awake wondering where they are. Strangers in Circle find themselves in a dark room where they’ve all been placed on individual red lights. After a strange noise, a person gets zapped to death, and the hair-raising process repeats itself. The participants quickly realize that the elimination is part of a game where they can get rid of one another through voting. Circle is a kill-or-be-killed scenario designed to test humanity and see which last man standing gets to walk out alive.