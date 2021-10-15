7 Scary Movies To Watch If You Loved ‘Squid Game’

‘Cube’

The 1997 film is the first installment of the franchise where strangers wake up in a cube and must figure out how to escape. One cube leads to another and quizzical characters are discovered in various cubes. The hostages team up and try to survive the boxed minefield fraught with booby-traps. Cube is another example akin to Squid Game and Circle where there is a distinct absence of the outside world. Once you’ve been confined into the peculiar world of Cube, it’s almost as though you’ve been cornered into an Escape Room crafted by an extraterrestrial being.