7 Scary Movies To Watch If You Loved ‘Squid Game’

‘Saw’

“Do you want to play a game?” is now one of the most chilling sentences thanks to 2004’s Saw. In the film, two men wake up on opposite sides of a bathroom with their feet chained to pipes. The duo realizes that they’ve been kidnapped by a serial killer coined “Jigsaw,” and attempt to solve the puzzle at hand and escape. Like Squid Game, the manufacturer of the game chooses to remain in the shadows, or in this case, behind an altered voice recording and a creepy doll on a tricycle. Jigsaw instructs the men to “live or die, [and] make your choice.”