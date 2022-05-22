What Will the Season 2 Plot Be?

Some fans speculate that the new episodes will follow Gi-Gun as he tries to hold the Front Man and the other overseers of the games accountable.

Dong-hyuk told Deadline in March 2022, “There will be more great games, that’s all I can say. I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

While speaking to Vanity Fair in May 2022, the show creator elaborated on what to expect from the next games. “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” he explained. “However, the way those games are played could be different. If they were capable of talking with one another, of cooperating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners. I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?'”