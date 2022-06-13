Who Are The New Characters?

After confirming that both Gi-hun and the “Front Man” will return for season 2, Squid Game creator Hwang teased that the new episodes will introduce “Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-Su” — but it won’t be a fairy tale reunion. “Maybe we’ll get a romantic duet from the couple right before they give you that deadly look,” Netflix teased in an article on their website, Tudum.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better,” Hwang told Netflix about introducing Cheol-Su and the other new characters. “I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience.”