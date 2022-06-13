Who Are The New Characters?
After confirming that both Gi-hun and the “Front Man” will return for season 2, Squid Game creator Hwang teased that the new episodes will introduce “Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-Su” — but it won’t be a fairy tale reunion. “Maybe we’ll get a romantic duet from the couple right before they give you that deadly look,” Netflix teased in an article on their website, Tudum.
“There’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better,” Hwang told Netflix about introducing Cheol-Su and the other new characters. “I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience.”Back to top