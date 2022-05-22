Will Any of the Season 1 Cast Return for Season 2?

While speaking to Deadline in March 2022, Dong-hyuk was asked if any of the OG Squid Game cast would be returning for season 2. “No, because most of them are dead,” he joked, adding that maybe Ho-yeon’s character Kang Sae-byeok has a twin sister who could appear in the second season.

In November 2021, the writer and director confirmed that the sole survivor of season 1, Seong Gi-Hun, would appear in the sequel.

“I will promise you this: Gi-Hun will come back, he will do something for the world,” he told the Associated Press.