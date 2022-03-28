Ariana DeBose

The West Side Story actress won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the movie musical in March 2022. Her win marked the first time an openly queer woman of color was nominated — and won — in the category.

“Oh, my word, what is this? Now you see why that Anita says, ‘I want to be in America,’ because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true,” she gushed in her acceptance speech at the time. “And that’s really a heartening thing right now. … It was the summer of a lifetime [filming this movie] and I am the most grateful to have spent it with all of you.”

She continued: “Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus, look into her eyes. You see an openly queer woman of color, Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art and that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate.”