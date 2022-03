Mark Ruffalo

The Kids Are All Right, but they don’t like him when he’s angry! Ruffalo joined The Avengers as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in 2012, going to to appear in all four of the team-up movies, and he appeared in 2013’s Iron Man 3, 2016’s Thor: Ragnarok, 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings as well as Disney+ TV series She-Hulk.