Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop creator added some spice as Pepper Potts in 2008’s Iron Man, 2010’s Iron Man 2, 2012’s The Avengers, and 2013’s Iron Man 3. Though she’d largely left acting behind for her other business endeavors, Paltrow appeared in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.