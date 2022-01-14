Pete Davidson

In classic Davidson fashion, the actor revealed his NSFW inspiration behind playing Blackguard in 2021’s The Suicide Squad during an April 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I got a call from [director] James Gunn. He was like, ‘There’s this role for you in the movie. And you play a guy named Richard Hertz.’ And I was like ‘Dick Hertz! I’m in!’ Yeah, that’s his real name. My character’s name is Dick Hertz! And I was like, ‘Dude, that’s the greatest. That’s so awesome.’ And yeah, he was nice enough to let me be in it. It’s a thing I still can’t believe, it’s ridiculous.”