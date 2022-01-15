Jason Bateman

During the Ozark star’s second turn as host in December 2020, he couldn’t resist looking back on making his debut several years earlier and working with a particularly feisty monkey.

“Something kind of weird happened last time I hosted,” Bateman recalled of his 2005 episode. “I was in a sketch called ‘Monkeys Throwing Poop at Celebrities,’ and it naturally had a monkey in it. … We’re all hugging [and] saying goodnight, the credits are rolling and the monkey tried to kill me. I bent down to say ‘good job’ to the monkey, [to] be a nice fella — but not the chimp. The chimp unhinges his jaw, he flashes the teeth and he tries to bite my entire nose off.”

He continued: “It didn’t look like much, but I had the horror angle. … It was terrifying, however, I am smiling but inside, ‘I’m thinking a monkey just attacked me and nobody cares.’”