Simu Liu

Fresh off his MCU debut as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Canada native was grateful for the experience to step onto the studio 8H stage.

“It was over so fast it was like a dream,” Liu wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “I mean maybe not one of those dreams that you wake up feeling particularly well-rested. More like an awesome dream where you’re flying and shooting laser beams out of your hands and shit, beating the crap out of alien invaders, and then the President of Earth gives you a Medal of Valor and Cate Blanchett calls you up and is like ‘what’s up?’ And right when you’re about to meet Cate Blanchett for coffee you wake up suddenly because there’s construction outside your building and you scream, ‘NOOOooOOOO’ because you desperately want to be back in that dream.”

He added at the time: “Yeah that was Saturday Night Live. Thanks, Lorne, Lindsay, and all the cast and crew. Let’s do it again sometime.”